Comparing of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates IMV Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 332.69% at a $11.25 consensus target price. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 602.03% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than IMV Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 42.6%. Insiders held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats IMV Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.