Comparing of IMV Inc. (IMV) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IMV Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IMV Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 1,490,051,224.87% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 190,097,886.22% -176% -114.9%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given IMV Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 348.98% at a $11 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 8.5%. About 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.