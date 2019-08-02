Comparing of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) and Its Rivals

As Mortgage Investment company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18% of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has 7.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.60% -4.20% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.88 1.33 2.39

The potential upside of the peers is 51.11%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 36.78% 32.83% 29.29% 21.05% -49.13% 15.61% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.