Comparing of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.13 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immuron Limited and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Immuron Limited and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Immuron Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.