Comparing of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

We are comparing Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.90 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Immuron Limited and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immuron Limited and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.06% and 59.9% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Immuron Limited had bearish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.