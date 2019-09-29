Comparing of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

We are contrasting Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immuron Limited and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 114,711,786.64% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,601,696.55% 0% -179.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Immuron Limited was less bearish than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.