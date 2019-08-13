Comparing of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immuron Limited and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immuron Limited and Atreca Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.06% and 67%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Immuron Limited

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Immuron Limited on 3 of the 4 factors.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.