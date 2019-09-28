Comparing of Immuron Limited (IMRN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Both Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immuron Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immuron Limited and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuron Limited 113,721,169.91% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 319,696,969.70% -22.7% -19.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Immuron Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.