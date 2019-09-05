Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

This is a contrast between Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3003.53 N/A -1.62 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunomedics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 113.55% at a $29 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.19%. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.