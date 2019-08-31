Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

As Biotechnology companies, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Immunomedics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility & Risk

Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 91.41% at a $24.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.