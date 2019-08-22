Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3012.37 N/A -1.62 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.76 N/A -3.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk and Volatility

Immunomedics Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Immunomedics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Immunomedics Inc.’s upside potential is 78.63% at a $24.33 consensus target price. Competitively Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $21.25, with potential upside of 444.87%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.