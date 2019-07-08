Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5563.31 N/A -1.38 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.38 N/A -0.98 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Immunomedics Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.25 beta which makes it 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio of Immunomedics Inc. is 15.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.9. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Immunomedics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 56.14% for Immunomedics Inc. with consensus price target of $21.86. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 92.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immunomedics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 81%. 7.19% are Immunomedics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.