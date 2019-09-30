Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 0.00 162.64M -1.62 0.00 Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 1,101,897,018.97% -121.3% -63.3% Immunic Inc. 16,906,474.82% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Immunomedics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta which is 272.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Immunomedics Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 111.16% for Immunomedics Inc. with average target price of $28. Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 300.00% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Immunic Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.