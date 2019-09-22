Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Both Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3669.26 N/A -1.62 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immunomedics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. has a 68.78% upside potential and an average price target of $28. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 34.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Immunomedics Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.