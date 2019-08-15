Comparing of Immunomedics Inc. (IMMU) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

We will be comparing the differences between Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3178.25 N/A -1.62 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Immunomedics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immunomedics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Immunomedics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunomedics Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, and a 64.23% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. shares and 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Immunomedics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.