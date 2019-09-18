Comparing of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen Inc. 2 9.74 N/A -1.21 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmunoGen Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ImmunoGen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and has 19.7 Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares and 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.