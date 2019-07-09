Comparing of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (IMUC) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Both ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 190 11.61 N/A 3.10 63.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.31 and it happens to be 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. and Bio-Techne Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation’s consensus price target is $226.67, while its potential upside is 6.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation has 0.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. -18.15% -21.62% -21.77% -36.31% -92.54% 19.88% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.