Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immunic Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc.’s current beta is 3.91 and it happens to be 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 consensus target price and a 26.88% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.