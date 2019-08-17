Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Immunic Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 196.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.