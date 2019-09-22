Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 185.51% at a $40 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Immunic Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.
