Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential is 185.51% at a $40 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Mereo BioPharma Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Immunic Inc. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 4 of the 7 factors.