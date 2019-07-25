Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 16.68 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immunic Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Immunic Inc. has a beta of 3.91 and its 291.00% more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Immunic Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s potential upside is 207.03% and its consensus price target is $25.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 0%. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.