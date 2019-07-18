Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 178.32 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.91 beta. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 147.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Immunic Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 305.41% and its average price target is $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.9% and 44.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.