Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

This is a contrast between Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Immunic Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immunic Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 135.16% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.