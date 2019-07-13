Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 591.50 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 39.7% respectively. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Immunic Inc. was more bullish than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.