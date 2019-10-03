Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 14 -0.20 2.35M -34.26 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Immunic Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Immunic Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 17,279,411.76% -235.3% -182.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 514,620,185.96% -236.6% -115.3%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Immunic Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 294.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 11.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has stronger performance than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.