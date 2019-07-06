Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|19
|55.56
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Immunic Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Arvinas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Arvinas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
For the past year Immunic Inc. was less bullish than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
Arvinas Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
