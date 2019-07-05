Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Risk and Volatility

Immunic Inc. has a 3.91 beta, while its volatility is 291.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares and 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Immunic Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.