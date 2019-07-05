Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Immunic Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|6
|204.76
|N/A
|-2.63
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-49.4%
|-43.4%
Risk and Volatility
Immunic Inc. has a 3.91 beta, while its volatility is 291.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares and 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Immunic Inc.
|-10.99%
|-55.02%
|34.55%
|-17.53%
|-95.4%
|45.6%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|-8.14%
|-22.28%
|4.58%
|21.72%
|-26.79%
|58.76%
For the past year Immunic Inc. has weaker performance than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Summary
Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
