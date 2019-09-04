Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.36 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Immunic Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta, while its volatility is 272.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Immunic Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 151.57% and an $40 consensus target price. Competitively Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 73.01%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Immunic Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 33.6%. About 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Immunic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.