Comparing of Immunic Inc. (IMUX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Both Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.09 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immunic Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.72 beta indicates that Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Immunic Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Immunic Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Immunic Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 135.16%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.17 consensus price target and a 1,014.94% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Immunic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immunic Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 64.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Immunic Inc. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.