Comparing of Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immune Design Corp. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Immune Design Corp. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Immune Design Corp. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Immune Design Corp. has a 1.37% upside potential and an average price target of $5.93.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Immune Design Corp. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.09% and 18.7% respectively. 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.