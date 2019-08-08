Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.40 N/A -0.35 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ImmuCell Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ImmuCell Corporation and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s beta is 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 197.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats ImmuCell Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.