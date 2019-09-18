Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

This is a contrast between ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.22 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.10 N/A 2.56 25.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmuCell Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 29.93% and its consensus target price is $82.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 84.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.