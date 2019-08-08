Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.43 N/A -0.35 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.72 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ImmuCell Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.