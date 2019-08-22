Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

As Biotechnology companies, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.40 N/A -0.35 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 17 12.71 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see ImmuCell Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ImmuCell Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. In other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has beta of 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ImmuCell Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.2, while its potential upside is 37.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 85.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.