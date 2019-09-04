Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Both ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.38 N/A -0.35 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.76 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights ImmuCell Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 41.20% and its average target price is $205.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.