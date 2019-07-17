Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

ImmuCell Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -2.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.1% and 19.9%. Insiders owned 4.9% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.1% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.