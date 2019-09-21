Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

As Biotechnology companies, ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.41 N/A -0.35 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.03 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ImmuCell Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.40% and its consensus target price is $1.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmuCell Corporation and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 31.9%. About 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.