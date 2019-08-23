Comparing of ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.40 N/A -0.35 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.42 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ImmuCell Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell Corporation has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ImmuCell Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 99.60% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ImmuCell Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 0% respectively. ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.