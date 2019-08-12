Comparing of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

As Application Software companies, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 8 7.51 N/A -0.86 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 2.85 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immersion Corporation and Veritone Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Immersion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Immersion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Immersion Corporation and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Veritone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 104.92% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immersion Corporation and Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 26.4% respectively. Immersion Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Immersion Corporation has -10.27% weaker performance while Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Immersion Corporation beats Veritone Inc.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.