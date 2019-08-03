Comparing of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immersion Corporation 9 8.31 N/A -0.86 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.21 N/A -6.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Immersion Corporation and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immersion Corporation 0.00% -27% -17.9% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68%

Volatility and Risk

Immersion Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Marin Software Incorporated’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Immersion Corporation is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Marin Software Incorporated is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Immersion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Immersion Corporation and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 35% respectively. About 1% of Immersion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated has 17.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immersion Corporation 4.82% 5.93% -15.19% -15.37% -43.97% -10.27% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Immersion Corporation was less bearish than Marin Software Incorporated.

Summary

Immersion Corporation beats Marin Software Incorporated on 7 of the 7 factors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.