Comparing of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 38,120,234.97% 21.30% 17.30% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 1.83M 5 11.99 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.67 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of 93.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Image Sensing Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s rivals beat Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.