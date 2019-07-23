Comparing of Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Both Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) and II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.76 N/A 0.36 14.83 II-VI Incorporated 37 1.83 N/A 1.63 22.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and II-VI Incorporated. II-VI Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Image Sensing Systems Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Image Sensing Systems Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Image Sensing Systems Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21% 17% II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Image Sensing Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. II-VI Incorporated’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor II-VI Incorporated are 3.4 and 2.1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Image Sensing Systems Inc. and II-VI Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 II-VI Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

II-VI Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $37.5 consensus price target and a -1.52% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of II-VI Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of II-VI Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Image Sensing Systems Inc. 1.23% -0.11% 14.19% -6.33% 7.43% 16.98% II-VI Incorporated -3.51% -11.11% -3.84% -4.42% -19.09% 11.92%

For the past year Image Sensing Systems Inc. was more bullish than II-VI Incorporated.

Summary

II-VI Incorporated beats Image Sensing Systems Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.