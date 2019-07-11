Comparing of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Illinois Tool Works Inc. 144 3.26 N/A 7.51 20.10 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.50 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Manitex International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illinois Tool Works Inc. 0.00% 72.8% 16.4% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Manitex International Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Manitex International Inc. are 1.8 and 1 respectively. Manitex International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Manitex International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Illinois Tool Works Inc. 3 4 1 2.13 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$139.63 is Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Illinois Tool Works Inc. and Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.6% and 56.4% respectively. 0.2% are Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Manitex International Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Illinois Tool Works Inc. -0.13% -3.01% 7.95% 13.87% 3.74% 19.14% Manitex International Inc. -8.21% -10.5% 0.14% -13.42% -36.36% 26.06%

For the past year Illinois Tool Works Inc. has weaker performance than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

Illinois Tool Works Inc. beats Manitex International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment provides equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials and structures. This segment also offers equipment and consumables used in the production of electronic subassemblies and microelectronics. The Food Equipment segment provides commercial food processing, warewashing, cooking, and refrigeration equipment; and kitchen exhaust, ventilation, and pollution control systems, as well as related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment produces adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment produces arc welding equipment, consumables, and accessories; and metal jacketing and other insulation products for various industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment produces engineered fastening systems and solutions. The Specialty Products segment provides beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company distributes its products directly to industrial manufacturers, as well as through independent distributors. Illinois Tool Works Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.