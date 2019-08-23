Comparing of IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)

We will be contrasting the differences between IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 8 0.70 N/A -0.09 0.00 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 31 0.82 N/A 1.54 23.02

Demonstrates IKONICS Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of IKONICS Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

IKONICS Corporation has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IKONICS Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IKONICS Corporation and Oil-Dri Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors at 1.4% and 73.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 1.29% 0.88% 14.62% 35.49% -17.14% 33.7%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance while Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 33.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats IKONICS Corporation.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.