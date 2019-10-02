Comparing of IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) and Its Competitors

As Specialty Chemicals company, IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand IKONICS Corporation has 19.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have IKONICS Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS Corporation 16,031,746.03% -1.40% -1.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares IKONICS Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS Corporation 1.01M 6 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for IKONICS Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 16.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IKONICS Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year IKONICS Corporation had bearish trend while IKONICS Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IKONICS Corporation are 6.3 and 4.2. Competitively, IKONICS Corporation’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IKONICS Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.2 shows that IKONICS Corporation is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IKONICS Corporation’s competitors are 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

IKONICS Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

IKONICS Corporation’s rivals beat IKONICS Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.