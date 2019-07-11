Comparing of II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) and FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI Incorporated 37 1.73 N/A 1.63 22.30 FLIR Systems Inc. 50 4.07 N/A 2.19 22.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FLIR Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than II-VI Incorporated. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. II-VI Incorporated’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than FLIR Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI Incorporated 0.00% 10% 5.7% FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that II-VI Incorporated is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, FLIR Systems Inc. has a 1.12 beta which is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of II-VI Incorporated are 3.4 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor FLIR Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. II-VI Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FLIR Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for II-VI Incorporated and FLIR Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 FLIR Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of II-VI Incorporated is $37.5, with potential upside of 3.91%. FLIR Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 consensus target price and a 4.28% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, FLIR Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than II-VI Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both II-VI Incorporated and FLIR Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 96.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of II-VI Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are FLIR Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) II-VI Incorporated -3.51% -11.11% -3.84% -4.42% -19.09% 11.92% FLIR Systems Inc. -3.58% 0.71% -3.54% 3% -9.77% 14.49%

For the past year II-VI Incorporated was less bullish than FLIR Systems Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors FLIR Systems Inc. beats II-VI Incorporated.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. Its II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications. This segment also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications. The companyÂ’s II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and engineered materials for thermoelectric and silicon carbide applications. It serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. Government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. The company markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.