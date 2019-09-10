Comparing of IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Both IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit Ltd. 59 6.13 N/A 1.08 59.54 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 31 0.87 N/A 1.14 20.99

In table 1 we can see IHS Markit Ltd. and Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IHS Markit Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IHS Markit Ltd. is presently more expensive than Healthcare Services Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) and Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12%

Risk and Volatility

IHS Markit Ltd. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.8. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Healthcare Services Group Inc. are 3 and 2.8 respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

IHS Markit Ltd. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 73.21% and its consensus target price is $40.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IHS Markit Ltd. and Healthcare Services Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29% Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49%

For the past year IHS Markit Ltd. has 34.29% stronger performance while Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.