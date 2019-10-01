Comparing of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

We are comparing IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Printed Circuit Boards companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics Corp. 7 0.00 8.22M 1.06 5.69 Flex Ltd. 10 0.50 509.82M 0.17 65.59

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IEC Electronics Corp. and Flex Ltd. Flex Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than IEC Electronics Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. IEC Electronics Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flex Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics Corp. 122,686,567.16% 45.5% 12.3% Flex Ltd. 5,003,140,333.66% 4.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

IEC Electronics Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Flex Ltd.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IEC Electronics Corp. are 1.8 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Flex Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. IEC Electronics Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Flex Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IEC Electronics Corp. and Flex Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Flex Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Flex Ltd.’s average target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 9.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IEC Electronics Corp. and Flex Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 49% and 97.5% respectively. IEC Electronics Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Flex Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IEC Electronics Corp. -1.32% -3.23% -16.75% -16.32% 15.83% 4.9% Flex Ltd. 8.15% 14.12% -2.45% 20.8% -20.24% 46.52%

For the past year IEC Electronics Corp. has weaker performance than Flex Ltd.

Summary

Flex Ltd. beats on 10 of the 14 factors IEC Electronics Corp.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves aerospace, medical, industrial, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturerÂ’s representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. The company also provides design and engineering services, including contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies, such as system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, it provides component product solutions, including rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, such as returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebooks, PC's, set-top boxes, game consoles, and infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.