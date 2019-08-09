Comparing of IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Its Peers

As Diversified Machinery company, IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98% of IDEX Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IDEX Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.30% 11.70% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting IDEX Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation N/A 154 31.15 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

IDEX Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio IDEX Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for IDEX Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.67 1.83 2.29 2.56

IDEX Corporation currently has an average target price of $168, suggesting a potential upside of 3.63%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.89%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, IDEX Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IDEX Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year IDEX Corporation has stronger performance than IDEX Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

IDEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IDEX Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX Corporation has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IDEX Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IDEX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors IDEX Corporation beats IDEX Corporation’s competitors.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.