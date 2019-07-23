Comparing of IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Corporation 152 5.07 N/A 5.40 28.41 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.22 N/A 2.38 21.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Donaldson Company Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than IDEX Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. IDEX Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Donaldson Company Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 36% 14.6%

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Corporation has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Donaldson Company Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IDEX Corporation are 3.3 and 2.4. Competitively, Donaldson Company Inc. has 2.3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Donaldson Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IDEX Corporation and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of IDEX Corporation is $166.33, with potential downside of -0.37%. Competitively Donaldson Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $49, with potential downside of -1.17%. Based on the data shown earlier, IDEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Donaldson Company Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.2% of IDEX Corporation shares and 82% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of IDEX Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54% Donaldson Company Inc. -4.35% -4.35% 1.59% -7.88% 6.88% 16.06%

For the past year IDEX Corporation was more bullish than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors IDEX Corporation beats Donaldson Company Inc.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.